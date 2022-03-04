World leaders accuse Russia of endangering safety of entire continent

World leaders are accusing Russia of endangering the safety of an entire continent after its forces attacked a nuclear power plant and sparked a fire.

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – the largest in Europe – after what Ukrainian authorities said was an attack by Russia.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services managed to extinguish the fire, which broke out at a building outside the plant’s perimeter, but authorities say that Russian troops have seized the plant.

UK Prime Minister Boris Jonson said Russia’s “reckless” attack could “directly threaten the safety of all of Europe”.

US President Joe Biden urged Moscow to stop its military activities around the site, while Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the “horrific attacks” from Russia “must cease immediately”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Europe to prevent a “nuclear catastrophe” after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday following a Russian attack.

In a video posted online, mr Zelenskiy says Russian tanks were shooting at nuclear reactor blocks and reveals “only immediate action from Europe can stop the Russian troops.”