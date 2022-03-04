Eguavoen releases Super Eagles’ squad for W/Cup Qualifier against Ghana

Super Eagles Coach, Augustine Eguavoen has released the 23-man squad for the world cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The list consists of Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi as goalkeepers, while William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi and Shehu Abdullahi.

The Mild-fielders are Wilfred Ndidi. Frank Onyeka, Oghenekaro Etebo and Akinwunmi Amoo are the defenders.

The forwards are Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Sadiq Umar, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmauel Dennis and Ademola Lookman.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem, Jamilu Collins, Chidera Ejuke, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka and Ogenyi Onazi on standy.

The Super Eagles are expected to play the black stars of Ghana later this month.