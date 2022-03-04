First batch of evacuees arrives from Romania

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the Romania following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian troops, have arrived in Abuja.

The arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja in the early hours of Friday.

The evacuees were earlier scheduled to arrive in the country on Thursday but was delayed till early Friday morning.

Their plane, which was initially billed to leave around 10pm last night experienced some delays due to documentation and flight clearance

A total of 159 Nigerians boarded the 180 capacity Airbus before they had to disembark due to delays caused by a tendency to overshoot the acceptable work hours of the pilots.

This was disclosed by Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, the leader of the evacuation team from the Ministry of foreign affairs.