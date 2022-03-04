Zamfara Police, Taskforce In War Of Words Over Extortion At Filling Stations

The Zamfara State Police Command has denied stories making the round over alleged extortion and misconduct by Some of it’s men at different filling stations across the state

The Chairman Zamfara State Taskforce on Security Abubakar Dauran at a press conference a few days ago accused Some Police personnel of extorting Motorists and filling station managers in the name of enforcing Security in filling stations due to the ongoing fuel Scarcity

At the press conference, Dauran also warn the police to desist from visiting filling stations hence the Taskforce does not need their Services

In a press statement signed by the command public relations officer Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says, the command has not received any complain regarding the allegations and

Describe the claim as not only defamatory and misleading but false, Malicious and also an attempt to discredit the Police as well as to sabotage the relentless effort the state government in restoring peace

” For the avoidance of doubt, the Command has not received any complaint of extortion against Police officers from members of the public, filling stations or any stakeholder in the petroleum sector in the state nor the Taskforce Committee under Abubakar Dauran has not at any time lodged a verbal or written complaint of any misconduct of Police personnel at any filling station, only to see on social media a news story attributed to Abubakar Dauran, accusing the Police of such misconduct”. Shehu Said

” The Command therefore views the allegation of Mr. Dauran as not only defamatory and misleading but also an attempt to discredit his former constituency (the Nigeria Police Force) as well as to sabotage the relentless effort of his Principal Governor of Bello Matawalle in ensuring peace and stability are sustained in this period of fuel scarcity in the Zamfara and other parts of the Country” The Police added

The Police Challenge the Taskforce Chairman to prove any of it’s allegations as it is ready to deal with any Officer found guilty

” The Command is challenging the Taskforce Chairman Abubakar Dauran to proof his allegations to enable the Commissioner of Police take decisive action against any of its personnel indicted.

The Zamfara Police Command also wishes to inform the public that as the lead agency in internal security, it has the constitutional mandate to deploy its personnel anywhere Including filling stations to ensure protection of lives and properties and to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The Police adds that Abubakar Dauran like any other citizen, has a responsibility to observe and report any Police misconduct to the appropriate authority for disciplinary action

The Zamfara Police Command further assures the General Public that it will leave no stone unturned in taking appropriate action against any of its erring personnel.