President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Sunday Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

Mr. Echono succeeds Professor Sulaiman Elias Bogoro, whose five-year term ends on March 18, 2022.

Mr. Echono had previously held positions as permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and member of the Tetfund board of trustees, among other important national positions.

Echono retired as FMoE’s Permanent Secretary in January after 35 years of service.