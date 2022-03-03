Sanwo-Olu Congratulates K1 DE Ultimate at 65

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the King of Fuji Music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, who clocked 65 on Thursday March 3.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described K1 De Ultimate, the Mayegun of Yorubaland, as one of Nigeria’s music and entertainment icons who have used their talents to bring about positive change in the country.

He said Marshal, apart from making a positive impact in the music industry, is also contributing his quota to the success of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress as a major force to reckon with in Lagos State.

‘“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I join family, friends, fans, associates and All Progressives Congress (APC) to felicitate K1 De Ultimate on his 65th birthday.