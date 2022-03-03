Oyo Government confirms death of 3 health Workers from Lassa Fever

Oyo state Government has confirmed the death of three health workers from Lassa- fever in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Bode Ladipo confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

Ladipo who intensified the efforts of the state’s ministry of health since the case was detected on 4th January, 2022, stated that the medical practitioners numbering about four were admitted into a private health facility earlier this week but that casualties of three occured thereafter.

The Oyo Commissioner requested prompt medical attention on anybody detected with symptoms of Lassa fever including fever, sore throat, vomiting, generalized body weakness and any other chronic health condition.

He hinted that qualitative health care requires joint responsibility of all for safety purpose.