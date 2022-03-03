Ukraine: 159 Nigerians cleared, some say they’re not returning to Nigeria

Chartered flight, AirPeace Airbus A230, which left Nigeria at about 2am this morning, arrived Warsaw, Poland at about 9am local time for the evacuation of stranded Nigerians.

The plane, which was initially billed to leave around 10pm last night experienced some delays due to documentation and flight clearance.

A total of 159 Nigerians boarded the 180 capacity Airbus before they had to disembark due to delays caused by a tendency to overshoot the acceptable work hours of the pilots.

This was disclosed by Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, the leader of the evacuation team from the Ministry of foreign affairs.