NDLEA files 8-count charge against DCP Abba Kyari and 6 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has filed 8 count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and six others for alleged drug trafficking.
In the charge it the agency specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.
It equally alleged that Mr Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, and unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.
The NDLEA filed the charge against them, barely 24 hours after the Attorneys-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, granted the request for Mr Kyari to be extradited to the United States of America, to face trial over his alleged involvement with an internet fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hussipuppi.