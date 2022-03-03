NDLEA files 8-count charge against DCP Abba Kyari and 6 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has filed 8 count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and six others for alleged drug trafficking.

In the charge it the agency specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

It equally alleged that Mr Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, and unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.