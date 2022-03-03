NSCDC Rescue Abandoned Day Old Baby Boy In Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Zamfara State Command has rescued an abandoned new born baby boy

The baby was rescued naked in a waste bin in Ungwan Yerima Community in Gusau Local Government of the state

The innocent baby was discovered in a waste bin by some good spirited Nigerians and reported to the Zamfara State Command of the NSCDC

A press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command Ikor Oche says the Corp Immediately directed its Medical team and intelligence Departments to ensure safe rescue of the innocent baby

The statement adds that the baby was found without clothes and was given proper medical attention

The rescued Baby Boy has been handed over to the Gusau local Government sole Administrator and thereafter taken to the Orphanage home under the monitor and supervision of the Zamfara NSCDC..