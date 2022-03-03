NSCDC Donates Food, Other items to Orphanages In Zamfara

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has donated food and none food items to orphanage home in Zamfara

The Corps says aside protecting National assets and keeping peace, it is committed to putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged and needy

This according to the state Commandant Athanasius Akusie Spark is part of activities making this year’s World Civil Defence day

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps was established by the federal government in the year 2003

Parts of it’s mandate is to ensure protection of lives and properties, protection of public assets against vandalism as well as to assist other security agencies in crime prevention and control

The corps in Zamfara says aside protecting National assets and keeping peace, it will continue give back to it’s host Communities

This time around, the NSCDC donated food and none food items to orphanage home, the less privileged and the needy in Zamfara

The corps Command Athanasius Sparks reaffirm the readiness of the command to continue to extent hands of love to the Internally

displaced Persons across the state

Presenting the items to the Beneficiaries through the state Ministry for Women affairs, Mr. Sparks says it it aimed at cusion the hardship faced by the needful

“This kind of gesture will be extended to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) aimed at showing them care following their critical situation as a result of either criminal activities and or displaced by disasters” Sparks Noted

“I call on well to do individuals and governments of all levels to gear up towards providing palliatives and shelter especially for those expelled from their homes by insecurity challenges, adding that, “Fighting insecurity is the duty of all, therefore, we need to accommodate the teeming homeless as the security operatives are fast becoming on top of the situation” Sparks added

The Items donated Includes Bags of assorted food stuff, beverages, Noodles among other valuables

Mr. Sparks enjoins Government at all levels, Cooperate organizations and well to do Individuals to always assist those in critical need of assistance especially the lDPs, Less privileged and the vulnerable in the Society

Receiving the items on behalf of the Beneficiaries, Umar Garba a Director with the State Ministry for Women affairs flanked by other management staff appreciates the gesture and described it as a true love for humanity

Umar Garba extolled the Corps adding that NSCDC has actually demonstrated core values for humanity and over time the Corps has proven that the Moto: Defending the Defenceless was real

He applauded the leadership style of the Commandant

On Insecurity, the Zamfara NSCDC says the Corps is Collaborating with other agencies in addressing Security Challenges in the state

Fighting Insecurity according to the NSCDC says is the duty of all

The Corps appeal to the civil Community to Continue to help Security agencies in their quest to restoring the lost glory of Zamfara State in the area of peace.