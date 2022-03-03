Reps Delegation arrives Romania to monitor evacuation of Nigerians

A two-man delegation of the House of Representatives has arrived Romania to commence supervision of evacuation of Nigerians from war torn Ukraine.

House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and the Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee, Buba Yakub, arrived Bucharest, Romania to assist in the process of evacuating Nigerian national, mainly students fleeing Ukraine as a result of the one- week old invasion by Russia.

Both men were mandated by the House to embark on the trip following a motion on the plight of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine.