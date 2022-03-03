Customs Intercepts 723 Parcels of Cannabis, Others in Kebbi

In continuation of its efforts to safeguard the nation of illicit drugs and other contraband, Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized items worth over 32 million naira in the last three weeks.

A statement, by the Customs Public Relations Officer in Kebbi state command, Nasiru Manga quoted the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah while handing over 723 parcels of 1kg each of cannabis sativa seized by the Command to the Commander National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Kebbi State Command in Birnin Kebbi in line with interagency collaboration.

The Area Controller, said, that the cannabis whose street value stood at twenty eight million, nine hundred and twenty thousand (N28,920,000) naira was seized by the gallant officers and men of the Command along Kamba-Bunza Road based on credible intelligence.

While reeling out the Command’s achievements within the last three weeks he assumed duty; Comptroller Attah noted that the renewed onslaught against smugglers in the State has started yielding positive results.

He said already the command’s efforts and determination have started paying off, which saw in addition to the 723 parcels of cannabis, also intercepted and seized was 8,850 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 16 bales of second hand clothing and other items with a Duty Paid Value of 32,529,654 naira.

Comptroller Attah attributed the success to the ongoing reorientation and robust stakeholder engagement in the Command since he assumed duty.

Mr. Attah said the patrol teams are being reorientated with anti bunkering team and rapid response squad created,stating that the new teams have a mandate to ensure that fuel smugglers do not have a breathing space in the Command’s area of jurisdiction.

The Area Controller while reiterating the Command’s stand on zero tolerance for smuggling of fuel and foreign parboiled rice equally allayed the fears of rice farmers in the State, saying that the Command was ready to support them by putting modalities in place to ensure that the Command’s renewed onslaught on fuel smugglers does not affect the farmers who use the fuel for irrigation farming in the State which is the hub of rice farming. The Command is only against those who hide under the cover to smuggle fuel.

Responding, the State Commander, NDLEA Kebbi State, Mr. Peter Odaudu appreciated the Kebbi Area Command for its synergy with the NDLEA to rid the State of drugs smuggling, assuring that his Command would dispose of the case in accordance with law.