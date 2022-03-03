FG Reconstitutes team to renegotiate 2009 ASUU Agreement

The Federal Government has reconstituted a team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

In a press release signed by the Director Press of the ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, the minister Adamu Adamu, said , there is need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace in Nigeria higher institutions.

The team is expected to be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, the 7th of March, 2022.

The Chairman and Members of the reconstituted team are:

1. Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs-(Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo) – Chairman

2. Are. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari -Member (North East)

3. Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi) -Member (South West)

4. Sen. Chris Adighije- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja -Member (South East).

5. Prof. Olu Obafemi -(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna) – Member (North-Central).

6. Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu-(Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology)-Member (North West)

7. Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, mni-(Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island)-Member (South-South).