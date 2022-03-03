Ukraine invasion: Why first batch of evacuees won’t arrive Nigeria today

The first batch of Ukraine-based Nigerians who will be evacuated will no longer arrive Nigeria on Thursday, TVC News can authoritatively confirm.

According to an interview with one of the evacuees, the shift is caused by the delay in checking in of the evacuees.

He however said all arrangement has been made to ensure safe return on Friday.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, many residents, including Nigerians, have been forced to flee to neighbouring countries.

The federal government had earlier said its diplomatic mission received Nigerians in Hungary, Poland and Romania.

Giving an update on the development, Gabriel Aduda, permanent secretary, ministry of foreign affairs, in a statement, said a total of 2,090 Nigerians from Ukraine have been received by embassies in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.