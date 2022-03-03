We will flush out Criminals from Niger State – Gov. Sanni Bello

Lawmakers representing Niger State at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, paid sympathy visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Niger Lodge in Abuja.

The lawmakers who are members of the All Progressives Congress APC except Shehu sale representing Magama / Rijau who is APGA were led by Umar Mohammed Bago representing chanchaga federal Constituency.

The visit was to Commiserate with the Governor over the recent attacks by terrorists in some local government areas of the state.

Responding, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello while appreciating the lawmakers for their concern, said the situation is quite disturbing but there are however success stories being recorded as many of the terrorists have been killed in the last few days, following the intensive onslaught by the joint security operatives.

He assured them that his administration will not rest on it oars until normalcy return to the state.