Court remands Adedoyin, 6 Others in Correctional Facility

An Osun State High Court sitting in Oshogbo has remanded the owner of Hilton Royal Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Ramon Adedoyin, and six others arrested in connection with the death of a Master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, in a Correctional Facility.

Adegoke, and the Others including Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem and Adebayo Kunle appeared before the court on an 11 count charge bordering on murder, indecent interference with a dead body, administration of extrajudicial oath and alteration to conceal evidence.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty and counsel representing them, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, SAN, and K. Eleja, SAN, thereafter moved an applications for bail for the first to sixth defendants.

Adegoke however informed the court that a formal application for bail could not be filed for the seventh defendant because of time constraint.

The prosecutor, however opposed all the bail applications.

Presiding Judge, Adepele Ojo, adjourned sitting till Friday for the defence to file and move formal bail application for the seventh defendant.

She also remanded all the defendants in the custody of Ilesa correctional facility.