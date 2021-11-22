Tambuwal Signs Child Right Act Into Law

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has assented to the Child Right Act passed by the state House of Assembly earlier in the month.

The assent follow years fruitless efforts and rigorous process by relevant stakerholders in the state to ensure the law comply with the customs, culture and tradition of the people of Sokoto state.

Tambuwal commended the state assembly, the sultanate council, civil society organisations, legal practitioners and other stakeholders.

Sokoto state is one of the state with high records of abuses and genders and sexual violence against women and children..

With the passage of the new law, this is expected to be addressed