The Adamawa State Government has secured a legal Victory after the Court of Appeal nullified a judgment that would have compelled the state to pay $35,618,054.61 to businessman and politician Ned Munir Nwoko.

The amount is estimated at about ₦48.2 billion.

The dispute arose from a suit filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, where the plaintiff sought payment of $35,618,054.61.

In an earlier default judgment, the court granted the claims and issued an Order Nisi in garnishee proceedings directing banks across Nigeria to attach funds belonging to the state government until the judgment debt was fully settled.

Following the ruling, the state government filed appeals challenging both the garnishee order and the refusal of the trial court to grant a stay of execution.

The appeals were heard on December 2, 2025, by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, which subsequently reserved judgment.

Delivering its decision on February 10, 2026, the appellate court allowed all three appeals in favour of the Adamawa State Government and issued a consequential order remitting the matter back to the FCT High Court for a fresh trial.

The judgment effectively nullifies the immediate enforcement of the earlier ruling, saving the state from paying the $35.6 million claim or its naira equivalent pending retrial.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, described the outcome as a significant legal relief and a protection of public funds, noting that the government acted swiftly upon learning of the initial judgment.