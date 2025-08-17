The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency seat and two Kaduna State House of Assembly seats in the just concluded by-elections....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency seat and two Kaduna State House of Assembly seats in the just concluded by-elections.

Felix Bagudu of the APC secured victory in Chikun/Kajuru with 34,580 votes against the PDP candidate who scored 11,491.

Isa Haruna of the APC won Zaria/ Kewaye with 26,613 votes, defeating SDP’s Nuhu Sada 5,721 and PDP’s Mamuda Wappa 5,331.

In Basawa, the APC also emerged victorious with 10,926 votes against the PDP’s 5,499.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results at the respective collation centres.

Although voter turnout was generally low, the elections were widely described as peaceful and orderly.