APC wins Akure North/ South Fed Constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Mr Mayokun Lawson Alade of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the winner of Akure North and South federal constituency by-election.Mr Alade polled 26,379 to beat his closest rival, Mr Olumuyiwa Adu of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP who polled 24,201 votes.

Other contestants, Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party, had 465 votes, Joseph Ajayi of the All People’s Party polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement , 76 votes , Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party, 68 votes while Olawale of the Accord Party polled 41 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University Of Technology Akure, FUTA announced the result of the election.

The election held in two local governments of Akure North/ Akure South was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The by-election became necessary following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Mr Adedayo Omolafe in August, 2021.

FINAL RESULT FOR AKURE NORTH/SOUTH FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY BY-ELECTION;

Akure North LGA:

APC – 8,291

PDP – 5,830

Akure South LGA:

APC – 16,996

PDP – 17,645

TOTAL

APC – 25,287

PDP – 23,475

Difference = 1,812