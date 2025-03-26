National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has expressed sympathy with victims of the recent destruction occasioned by the resurgence of the communal crisis between Ilobu, Ifon and Erin Osun communities.

In a statement by Senator Ajibola Basiru, he called Ademola Adeleke led administration to take seriously the issue of lives and properties and desist from being partisan on such a delicate matter, insisting that settling up a hundred man committee doesn’t portray seriousness, hence the resurgence of the crisis.

The APC National Secretary appealed to stakeholders in the three communities to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving their differences.

He reiterated the need for peaceful co-existence for development to take place.

He also called on security agencies to increase security presence and intelligence gathering to forestall further occurrence.

Senator Basiru then sympathized with those who have been affected by the carnage, adding that many people have had to face difficulties during this period.

It would be recalled that during the clashes, several homes were burned down while vehicles and motorcycles were vandalized, leaving thousands of residents displaced.