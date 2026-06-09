The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has moved to contain controversies arising from its recent primary elections by submitting its list of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission....

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress has moved to contain controversies arising from its recent primary elections by submitting its list of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The decision follows a wave of protests and complaints from aspirants and party stakeholders dissatisfied with the conduct and outcomes of the primaries held across several states.

Party sources indicated that the leadership finalised the list after reviewing reports from appeal panels constituted to address grievances.

The move, they said, was aimed at preserving the credibility of the nomination process and preventing further uncertainty ahead of the next general elections.

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Despite continued agitation by some aggrieved aspirants, the APC leadership insists that internal dispute resolution mechanisms were fully utilised and that due process was followed in handling petitions.

Observers say the development signals the party’s intention to stabilise its internal processes and shift focus to broader electoral preparations.

Stakeholders within the party have also called for reconciliation and dialogue, urging members to prioritise unity and cohesion as the APC prepares for the next phase of the electoral cycle.