The Northcentral geopolitical zone may finally reclaim the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today, following months of agitation and high-level consultations within the ruling party.

Although the position was originally zoned to the Northcentral and held by Abdullahi Adamu until his resignation in August 2023, it was subsequently occupied by Abdullahi Ganduje from the Northwest.

Ganduje stepped down on health grounds on 27 June, reigniting calls from Northcentral stakeholders for the party to respect its original zoning arrangement.

Multiple meetings by the APC leadership, including governors, National Working Committee (NWC) members, and party chairmen, were held between Tuesday and Wednesday night, with strong indications that a new chairman from the Northcentral may be announced at today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Among those widely touted for the position is Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Plateau State.

However, his possible emergence has not been officially confirmed. A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue State, Yilwatda is also an engineer and academic.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Wednesday, PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said discussions focused on strengthening the party and preparations for the NEC meeting.

“We also shared some ideas with Mr President on how best to strengthen our party at the grassroots, at the local government, at the state level, up to the national level,” Uzodimma said.

On whether the NEC would adopt a consensus candidate for chairman, Uzodimma remained guarded, saying the outcome would become clearer after the meeting.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced late Wednesday that the NEC meeting venue had been shifted from the party’s national secretariat to the Presidential Villa, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Ahead of the NEC meeting, a series of late-night strategy sessions were held, attended by APC governors, state chairmen and key stakeholders.

Notable attendees included Kwara State Governor and Nigeria Governors’ Forum Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), and others.

The high-level engagements signal a major leadership shift within the APC, with Northcentral leaders poised to reclaim their stake in the party’s top hierarchy.