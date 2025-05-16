Governors of the All progressives congress have met with key members of the national working committee and ministers.

The meeting aims to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections and rally support for President Bola Tinubu.

Discussions during the meeting covered a range of topics, including the party’s electoral strategies, outreach programs to engage voters, and plans to mobilize support from various demographic groups.

The APC has recognised the need to address key issues affecting Nigerians, including economic stability, security, and infrastructure development.

After it’s closed door meeting, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration among party stakeholders, stating, that everyone must work as one to cascade the achievements of the government to their constituents.

As the 2027 elections approach, the APC is determined to present a united front and position itself as a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

With the backing of the governors and ministers, the party’s leadership aims to leverage its governance record under President Tinubu to appeal to the electorate and secure a mandate for continuity.