Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met in Abuja to reaffirm their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and push for the creation of state police as part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, brought together APC governors from across the country, along with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, said the governors were united in their backing of President Tinubu’s leadership and the steps being taken to restore security and stability nationwide.

“We are here to show solidarity with Mr President and to work with him in addressing the security challenges facing our people,” Uzodimma said.

The governors also reiterated their support for the establishment of state police, describing it as a necessary step to improve community-level security.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, who has been vocal on the matter, said: “The time has come to devolve policing powers to the states. With clear frameworks and safeguards, state police will help tackle insecurity more effectively.”

The presence of top security officials at the meeting underlined the urgency of the situation and the need for coordinated action between federal and state governments.

The APC governors pledged to continue engaging with federal authorities to implement practical solutions that would enhance the safety and well-being of Nigerians across all regions.