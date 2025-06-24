The All Progressives Congress, APC, has gained two more members in the House of Representatives.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, announced the fresh defections at Tuesday plenary.

Peter Akpanke from Cross Rivers state said his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party, suffer intractable crisis, which he noted has led to its factionalisation.

Similarly, the Enugu State member quit the Labour Party for the APC, citing irreconcilable differences among its rank and file.

Deputy minority leader George Ozodinobi raised objections to the defections, but he was ruled out of order.