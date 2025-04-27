Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu East Senatorial zone have expressed support for President Bola Tinubu reelection bid come 2027.

As Minister of Science and Technology Uche Nnaji advocates collective efforts to empower people in the lower rands of the Economy to be able to contribute positively to the development of the society.

They file out In their numbers to extolled the President For the appointment the Minister of Science and Technology Uche Nnaji, supported by various developmental projects attracted to the State.

The APC members unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole Presidential flag bearer from the Senatorial zone and the minister as Governor in the 2027 General election.

Departing from the rally ground, the minister chaired Skill Acquisition and empowerment Programme for indigent natives of Aku Diewa community, in Igboze South LGA.

The program was attended by Top APC state Functionary, Community Heads, woman Groups, Students and Grassroots Political leadership.

Items worth Millions of Naira were distributed, Scholarship, with Skill Acquisition scheme provided for Unemployed Youths and knowledge impacting programme to the indigenous community residents being carried out by APC IGBO ETITI, COUNCIL CHAI6.