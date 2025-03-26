The member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has called on the warring groups in Delta State All Progressives Congress to adopt Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the gubernatorial elections come 2027.

The Lawmaker who made the call in an interview with journalists during the week said Gov Sheriff’s excellent relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shows a man who knows what governance is all about.

Hon Waive also praised Gov Sheriff’s performance in office saying that Gov Sheriff has shocked every Deltan with his people oriented programs and quality projects.

According to Hon Waive, it will be impossible for any other candidate to beat Gov Sheriff come 2027 adding that his coming to APC is value addition and that this will bring an immediate end to the crisis engulfing the party in the State. ‘I can see Gov Sheriff Oborevwori and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu coasting to victory on the APC ticket.

This synergy is what APC Delta needs at this moment. Not only will this bring peace to the party, it will make victory very certain.

I want victory for my party and for President Tinubu. This is the way to go.

Moreover the rotation of the Governorship between the three Senatorial Districts favors Governor Sheriff who has only one term left.

I call on all Deltans to support this move as it will further unite us as a people