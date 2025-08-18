The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recieved with shock and sadness the news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of our National Chairman, Prof, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda. She was 83 years old. ...

Mama Yilwatda was a devout christian and leader whose contributions to the growth of her Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) was immeasurable. She was a humble, virtuous and compassionate woman, renowned and loved for her generosity and selfless service to her family, church and community.

Mama’s death is a colossal loss not only to her family, community but the entire APC family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her immediate family, church, community, the government and good people of Plateau State at this difficult time.

May Mama’s gentle soul find eternal rest in the Lord. Amen.