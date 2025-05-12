People in Gwaram community of Jigawa state are still in shock after a petrol tanker exploded at a filling station, destroying part of the facility and raising fresh worries about safety.

The fuel tanker caught fire and exploded at the Kafin Fulani Global Invest oil depot in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The explosion damaged buildings, equipment, and vehicles at the depot.

Thick black smoke covered the sky as firefighters rushed to stop the fire from spreading.

No lives were lost, but workers and people nearby ran for safety as the flames spread quickly.

Some said they were lucky to escape with some injuries in their bodies.

This is not the first time Jigawa has seen this kind of disaster.

The state is still healing from the Majia explosion, where over 200 people died.

Fuel tanker fires have become too common in Nigeria, with Jigawa state at forefront of the incident counting six times in lessan 5 months.