An 18-year-old girl, identified as Bello Barakat, was reportedly raped and murdered by unknown men in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The incident was said to have occurred on Tuesday in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Bello Barakat, aged 18, was a year one student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan.

Her death has continued to attract outrage nationwide as Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the rising cases of Rape in Nigeria with the hashtag #JusticeforBarakat.

Recall that Ms Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, was assaulted inside a hall in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ikpoba Hill, Benin City on May 13, where she went to study.