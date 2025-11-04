The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the dismissal of 115 personnel as part of its ongoing internal reforms. In a statement on Tuesday, November 11, the Service cautioned the public against engaging with individuals posing as DSS officers, noting that some of the dismissed personnel ...

In a statement on Tuesday, November 11, the Service cautioned the public against engaging with individuals posing as DSS officers, noting that some of the dismissed personnel have continued to impersonate the agency.

The DSS also reiterated earlier warnings concerning two individuals — Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin — who were previously disowned by the agency for fraudulent activities.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealings with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” the statement read in part.

For transparency, the agency said the full list of the affected officers has been published on its website at https://dss.gov.ng/media/more/4