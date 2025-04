A group of angry Nigerians have stormed the office of CBEX, a digital asset trading platform located in the Oke Ado area of Ibadan, looting every item they could find.

The enraged youths, seen in several videos circulating online, expressed outrage over the loss of their investments to the platform.

This incident comes in the wake of the platform’s closure following its inability to allow users to withdraw their funds, leading to widespread financial losses.