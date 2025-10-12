Ananse, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation and with the support of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, has officially launched the Ananse Center for Design Lagos — a first-of-its-kind innovation hub....

Ananse, in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation and with the support of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, has officially launched the Ananse Center for Design Lagos — a first-of-its-kind innovation hub.

The launch of the hub is aimed at equipping Nigeria’s young fashion creatives with the skills, tools, and market access needed to build sustainable businesses and power inclusive growth in the creative economy.

Situated at 10 Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki Ikate, the 1,200-square-meter facility is designed to be a vibrant space for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Center will support over 5,000 emerging fashion and design talents and create access to 50,000 jobs, with women making up 70% of the beneficiaries. Its training program includes 22 courses across five modules — Business Skills, Business Development, E-commerce, Marketing, and Product Development — delivered both in-person and virtually.

“The Ananse Center for Design Lagos is more than a space — it’s a catalyst for change,” said Samuel Mensah, Founder and CEO of Ananse. “By combining training, infrastructure, and global market access, we’re empowering young creatives, especially women, to transform their talent into sustainable livelihoods. This launch marks a major step toward building a thriving African design ecosystem.”

The world-class facility features training and mentorship rooms, photography and content studios, Computer-Aided Design (CAD) labs, and specialized workspaces for clothing, leather, footwear, and accessories. It also includes a private showroom for showcasing collections and co-working spaces that promote collaboration and peer learning. Designed to be inclusive and accessible, the Center extends its opportunities to vulnerable and displaced groups across Nigeria and beyond.

“Our partnership with Ananse and the opening of the Center for Design Lagos reinforce the Mastercard Foundation’s commitment to unlocking youth potential through the creative sector,” said Rosy Fynn, Country Director, Nigeria Program, Mastercard Foundation. “By integrating training, infrastructure, and market access, we are creating meaningful pathways for young people — particularly women — to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to Africa’s economic transformation.”

Creative entrepreneurs can benefit from a full range of services at the Center — including mentorship, training, equipment rentals, product development, and business support. Interested participants can register via ananse.com/fashionhub.

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy has endorsed the project and signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ananse to expand the model nationwide.

“The Ananse Center for Design Lagos aligns perfectly with our vision to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy,” said Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy. “By investing in skills, infrastructure, and global exposure for our designers, we are empowering women and youth, creating jobs, and projecting Nigerian creativity onto the world stage.”

The initiative also benefits from strategic partnerships with DHL, Ecobank, and the African Union, ensuring seamless access to global markets through the Ananse.com platform.