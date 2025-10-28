Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested four women in connection with an alleged child trafficking operation and rescued a one-week-old baby girl during a raid on a maternity home in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area. The raid, carried out by the Rapid Response Squad, followed c...

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested four women in connection with an alleged child trafficking operation and rescued a one-week-old baby girl during a raid on a maternity home in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area.

The raid, carried out by the Rapid Response Squad, followed credible intelligence that led officers to Mama Maternity, located at Ifite-Awkuzu, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Those arrested include Elizabeth Okafor (62), Esther Nweke (48), Ngozi Maanfa (45), and Peace Elijah Moses (25).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly conspired to purchase the newborn for N1.7 million, with an advance payment of N350,000 reportedly made to the child’s purported biological mother, identified as Peace Elijah Moses, who is among those in custody.

The rescued baby is currently under protective care. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Gender Unit, Awka, for further investigation and prosecution.

CP Orutugu reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting children and intensifying efforts against human trafficking across the state.