As political activities continue to build up ahead the 8th November governorship election in Anambra state, major political parties have picked their candidates.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, elected Governor Chukwuma Soludo as its candidate while the APC elected Nicolas Ukachukwu as its flagbearer.

George Moghalu will be the candidate for Labour Party.

Nicolas UKACHUKWU defeated other three aspirants in the primary of the APC, where two Aspirants withdrew and one resigned from the party in the build up to the primary election.

Some party officials informed reporters that Governor Chukwuma Soludo deserves to be reelected to the Agu Awka Government House based on his achievements over the last three years.

In his acceptance address, Governor Soludo declared that the existing deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, would be his running mate for the second time, and urged Party members and supporters to work together to secure the party’s success in the November 8, 2025 off-cycle Anambra State governorship election.

Etambene Benedict, Chairman and Returning Officer for the Labour Party Primary Election Committee, declared George Moghalu as the candidate for the lone fought LP governorship primary election.

Moghalu appealed to Party’s leaders and supporters for what he describes as “aggressive” reconciliation of all aggrieved members as a way forward

