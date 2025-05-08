Anambra State’s 34th Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has received the 2025 Best Crime Fighter Man of the Year award.

The accolade was conferred by Pechilly Investigative Limited at a modest ceremony held at the State Police Headquarters in Amawbia-Awka, the state capital.

During the award presentation, Amb. Karen James, CEO of Pechilly Investigative Limited, complimented CP Orutugu’s outstanding crime-fighting initiatives, which included kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and the implementation of the contentious sit-at-home order.

She emphasised that these efforts have significantly maintained law and order within just three months of his tenure.

“CP Orutugu emerged as the winner after a rigorous online voting process involving security assessment experts from across Nigeria.

His commitment and effectiveness set him apart from his peers,” James stated.

She urged the police chief to continue his exceptional work, reinforcing the importance of impartiality in leading Anambra towards becoming a zero-crime state.

James also appealed for enhanced collaboration between the police and media to ensure accurate representation of police activities and crime reporting in the state.

In his acceptance speech, CP Orutugu expressed gratitude, stating, “This award is a testament to the dedication of myself, the men and women of the command, and our sister agencies to serve the people of Anambra State.”

He acknowledged that criminal activities, particularly those associated with the sit-at-home order, have been curtailed significantly under his leadership.

The CP urged residents, especially traders in Onitsha and Nnewi, to refrain from supporting the enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

He praised the collective efforts of his officers, the Military, DSS, Civil Defence, Nigerian Navy, Immigration Service, Anambra Vigilante Group, and Agunechembra operatives in the ongoing battle against insecurity.

CP Orutugu further thanked Pechilly Investigative Limited for honoring him, and highlighting the importance of continued partnership in promoting peace and safety in Anambra State.

The event was officiated by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.