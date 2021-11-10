Breaking News

Anambra: Buhari congratulates Soludo on victory at polls

Buhari congratulates Soludo on victory at Anambra polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) — and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee (PEAC) — on his victory in the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Buhari commended the security agencies’ determination to guarantee that the election went on without a hitch. He also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for successfully completing the exercise despite the early setbacks.

He implored Prof Soludo, to mobilise other stakeholders to address the massive challenges confronting Anambra State and the Southeast in general.

The President added that he looked forward to working with Soludo for Anambra State and the country’s peace, security, and development.

