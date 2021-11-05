Breaking News

Amotekun intercepts bus loaded with 500 daggers, guns, knives, arrest 18 suspects

Operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State have intercepted a bus loaded with 500 pieces of daggers concealed under the seats.

Also intercepted were different seizes of knives and guns concealed inside Tigger nut bags. 18 suspects were arrested with the vehicle while two buses escaped

Parading the suspects before journalists, the state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the three buses escaped from different checkpoints before they were arrested in Ondo town.

He said the drivers of the buses said they were contracted to drive the vehicles without knowing what they were carrying.

The buses, according to him, came from Kastina State. He said two other buses escaped when they were pursued by his men.

Mr. Adeleye said the arrest was made possible by the combined team of Amotekun and policemen.

