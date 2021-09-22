AMCON Takes possession of former Kwara governor, Ahmed’s house in Ilorin

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken possession of the residence of former governor AbdulFatah Ahmed of Kwara state.

The property located at no 19b AbdulRazaq road, GRA, Ilorin is among the properties seized by AMCON following an interim order granted by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The interim order was granted attaching the sum of #4 billion naira due and accruing from Transproperties and Investment Limited, Trans IT and Consulting Limited and Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed.

The former governor, and the two companies are the defendants.

The order also grants AMCON the possession of all movable and immovable assets of the defendants in nine locations in Abuja, Lagos and Ilorin.