Mozambique defender Alfons Amade believes the Mambas can defy expectations when they meet Nigeria in the second round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old right-back said the tournament’s history of shocks gives his side confidence heading into the clash with the Super Eagles.

In an interview with Nigerian journalist Latifat Ohio, Amade noted that AFCON’s unpredictability could work in Mozambique’s favour, describing it as their strongest opportunity to pull off an upset against one of the competition’s heavyweights. He stressed that the Mambas are fully focused and ready to rise to the challenge.

Nigeria and Mozambique will face off on Monday at the Stade Foot des Fes in Morocco, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Nigerian time. The Super Eagles arrive as clear favourites after a flawless group-stage run that saw them top Group C with three wins from three matches.

Mozambique, by contrast, progressed to the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams, but Amade insists his team is prepared to compete and surprise their highly rated opponents.

“Nigeria always was a country with big players. I think there is not like one or two or three players that we have to worry about,” the defender said.

“I think we have to concentrate on the whole game — how Nigeria play and also how we want to compete against them.

“I think this will be our best chance to win against them. Because this is our goal at the end of the day. It is a tournament. To focus on a few players will not be successful for us.

“The nice thing about AFCON is that surprises are always possible. We want to play football as well and compete against them. And at the end if it is on penalities, extra time or 90 minutes, you want to win it.”

The winners of the match will go on to face either DR Congo or Algeria in the quarter-final of the competition.