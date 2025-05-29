The leadership of the alternative bank and the management of Plateau State University Bokkos have signed a partnership to improve the cultivation of alfalfa plants within the university community.

It was the official handing over of the 0.6 hectares of cultivated alfalfa plant farmland to the management of the Plateau State University by the Alternative Bank Group.

Alfalfa is a high-yielding forage plant, often used for hay, silage, and grazing. It’s a good source of protein, energy, and various minerals for livestock.

The creation of the federal ministry of livestock development by President Bola Tinubu, which aimed at improving the livestock economy as well as resolving the farmer-herder crisis, necessitates this initiative.

After touring the 0.6-hectare cultivated farm at the university compound, the initiative was celebrated as a welcome development .