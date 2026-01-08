The legal representatives of popular Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, have demanded that individuals making allegations against him, including social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), actress Doris Ogala and others, present credible evidence to the Niger...

The legal representatives of popular Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, have demanded that individuals making allegations against him, including social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), actress Doris Ogala and others, present credible evidence to the Nigeria Police or face legal action.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, counsel to the cleric, Ife Ajayi, dismissed the allegations circulating on social media as unfounded and malicious, describing them as part of a deliberate campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement targeted at his client.

Ajayi said the claims, which resurfaced on social media in December 2025, were initially made by Doris Ogala and later amplified by bloggers, influencers and some online media platforms without any attempt to seek Pastor Okafor’s response.

“Our client is a law-abiding citizen and a private individual. What we are seeing is not journalism or advocacy, but a carefully orchestrated attempt to destroy his reputation through lies and sensationalism,” Ajayi said.

He recalled that Ogala had first accused Pastor Okafor in late 2024 of owing her N45 million, an allegation he said arose from a discontinued business relationship.

According to him, the dispute later degenerated into repeated online attacks, financial demands and claims of a supposed affair, which subsequently escalated into allegations of murder, rape and sexual misconduct.

Ajayi disclosed that Ogala had previously been arrested and charged with cyberstalking and cyberbullying over similar conduct. He said the matter was eventually resolved out of court after Pastor Okafor decided to withdraw the charges.

According to the lawyer, the settlement, which was adopted by the court, contained a clause prohibiting Ogala from mentioning Pastor Okafor’s name publicly or making further claims against him.

“She collected a settlement sum and expressly undertook never to mention our client again. At no time during that process did she allege rape, sexual assault or any affair. These claims only resurfaced after she violated the settlement,” he stated.

Ajayi further said Ogala was arrested again shortly before Christmas 2025 over fresh allegations and questioned by police in Lagos, during which she reportedly denied making some of the most serious claims attributed to her online.

He added that she was granted administrative bail on health grounds and cautioned by the police against returning to social media with unverified allegations.

The lawyer accused VDM and other online platforms, including a podcast, of taking on the roles of accuser, investigator and judge by encouraging members of the public to submit allegations online rather than reporting them to law enforcement agencies.

“If anyone has evidence of rape, murder or any crime, the proper place is the police station, not social media. You cannot incite the public and then hide under freedom of speech,” he said.

Ajayi also revealed that Pastor Okafor had honoured all police invitations, cooperated fully with investigators at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, Lagos, and submitted what he described as “irrefutable evidence” countering claims of sexual assault, child abuse or homicide.

He said the legal team was currently monitoring several social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading false information and had already filed criminal complaints against those responsible.

Issuing a formal challenge, Ajayi called on Ogala, VDM and others to present their allegations and supporting evidence to the police within a specified period.

“If they truly believe these allegations, let them swear to them, bring witnesses and submit proof to the authorities. Otherwise, we will ensure they face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.