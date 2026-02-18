A tragic incident has allegedly claimed the lives of 37 miners, with over 20 others hospitalized, following suspected exposure to carbon monoxide gas at an underground mining site in Zurak community, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State....

However, authorities are yet to officially confirm the incident or provide details as of press time.

Our sources indicated that the incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of February 18 at a Solid Mining Company facility, although the reports remain unconfirmed.

The victims, mostly young men aged between 20 and 35, were allegedly carrying out routine mining operations deep inside the tunnels when they were exposed to the suspected toxic gas.

Rescue efforts were reportedly carried out by fellow miners and site personnel, who evacuated survivors and rushed the injured victims to a nearby primary health centre for urgent medical attention.

Our sources revealed that some of the hospitalized victims are in critical condition, while the exact number of casualties has yet to be officially verified.

Families of the victims and residents of the community are anxiously awaiting official clarification and possible intervention from relevant authorities.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations unfold.