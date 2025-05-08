A Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned until June 11, for continuation of settlement talks, in the alleged fraud trial of Chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and others.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke adjourned the case for report of settlement, following an information by first defence counsel, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), that parties were still negotiating settlement.

He told the court that settlement had not broken down but was still on.

At the last adjourned date of March 17, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) had informed the court that a meeting involving all counsel , had been convened at the instance of the Attorney General.

He had said that this was aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement of the case.

Responding, the prosecutor, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala confirmed the latest position to the court but added that the case be adjourned for report of settlement or arraignment.

The court adjourned the case until June 11, for report of settlement or arraignment.

The EFCC had preferred a 13-count charge against Mr Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Olabisi Onasanya.

Also charged is a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

The case was earlier scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 20, but the defendants were absent on the grounds that the EFCC had not served them with any charge.