A coalition of civil society organisations has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its handling of the case involving Mrs. Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu.

The businesswoman was recently declared wanted by the EFCC, a move the Coalition for Accountability and Good Governance describes as unlawful and politically motivated.

Businesswoman and philanthropist, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu is now at the center of a controversy, particularly after being declared wanted by the EFCC .

She is being accused of financial misconduct, but civil society groups claim due process was ignored.

The Coalition for Accountability and Good Governance says Achimugu had responded to an EFCC invitation on March 5th, explaining that she was out of the country for medical reasons.

Despite her requests for a rescheduled meeting, she was publicly declared wanted on March 15th, a move the coalition describes as “unjust and politically motivated”

The coalition warns that EFCC’s actions could erode investor confidence in Nigeria, as it portrays a hostile business environment where individuals can be publicly shamed without due process.

The coalition is now calling on the EFCC to respect the rule of law, withdraw the notice that declared her wanted, and follow proper legal channels in its investigations.