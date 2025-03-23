The House of Representatives has denied allegations that members received a $5,000 inducement each to ratify President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, described the allegation as false, malicious, and emanating from “the pit of hell.”

Mr. Agbese said Thursday’s resolution of the House on the proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers state was done out of patriotism and in the interest of restoring lasting peace to the state.

His words: “At no point did members of the House engage in any financial inducement about the state of emergency declaration. The decision was taken after extensive deliberations on the security and political situation in Rivers State, in line with our constitutional responsibilities to safeguard national stability.”

He likened Mr. President’s action to what King Solomon did when the two women who were fighting over the propriety of a child came to him.

He said as members of Parliament interested in the peace and well-being of the people of Rivers State, legislators approved the State of Emergency declaration in Rivers out of patriotism and not for any pecuniary consideration as being alleged.