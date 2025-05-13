The wave of defections continues at the National Assembly, this time from Kebbi State as three senators officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The lawmakers are Senator Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya of Kebbi North, and Senator Garba Maidoki, also from Kebbi Central , announced their defection in letters read on the floor of the Senate by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau.

Citing internal divisions within the PDP, lack of ideological direction, and a disconnect from the people, the senators described the APC as a more progressive and transformational platform better positioned to serve the needs of their constituents.

The defection was marked by jubilation in the chamber, with the senators physically moving from the opposition to the ruling side, witnessed by APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party chieftains from Kebbi State.

With this latest development, the APC now holds 68 seats in the Senate, while the PDP is down to 30. Labour Party has 5, NNPP 1, SDP 2, and APGA 2.

Reacting to concerns about Nigeria becoming a one-party state, the Leader of the Senate dismissed such claims, insisting that no senator was coerced to defect and that the APC remains open to new members.