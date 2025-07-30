The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has dissolved the Benue State Executive Council....

The Governor appoints former two term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher as new Chief of Staff.

Bar. Atagher, is former acting Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank. His appointment takes immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

He appreciates all the former Commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in the party and continue to liaise with the system as they are only paving way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

Apart from the Chief of Staff, the Governor announced that the dissolution affects only Commissioners.

Speaking on behalf of the dissolved Commissioners, Bemsen Mnyim appreciates the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

According to him, “…at every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you”.

The former Commissioners are directed to handover to the Permanent Secretaries of their Ministries as soon as possible.